V-P Radhakrishnan, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, recalling their contributions to uplifting the downtrodden.

In a post on X, Radhakrishnan said that through his life and teachings, Gandhi showed the path of truth, love and selfless service to mankind. "His entire life truly was an experiment with truth," he wrote. The Vice President also recalled the words of Gandhi that people should contemplate whether their actions will benefit the poorest and weakest person they have seen.

In another post, Radhakrishnan said Shastri's life and leadership exemplified simplicity and honesty, adding that his steadfast dedication and moral courage inspired generations to rise above personal interests for the greater good of the country.

"His wonderful quote, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', reminds us of the inseparable bond between our farmers and soldiers, the essential pillars of India's progress and security," he said. Radhakrishnan noted that Shastri's ideals of selfless service continue to inspire the nation. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi, as well as to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. "Today, the entire nation remembers Bapu, who showed the nation the path of truth, peace, and non-violence, and Shastri, who played a crucial role in India's development through his unwavering determination," the Congress party said on X, along with photographs of Sonia Gandhi paying tribute to the two leaders. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid her tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 156th birth anniversary, calling him a great leader whose name would forever be etched in golden letters in the pages of history.

"Mahatma Gandhi, the great leader of our country, his name will be written in golden letters on the pages of history. His message of non-violence, message of peace, message of unity, message of harmony remains eternally memorable," Banerjee wrote on X. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Gandhiji's timeless ideals of truth, non-violence and compassion continue to illuminate humanity's path, inspiring generations to strive for peace and harmony. "Today, on this special day, we remember Pujya Bapu, whose ideals and vision continue to guide us in our journey of public service," Sarma said in a post on X. Former Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur paid tribute to both the leaders at a function held in Awahdevi here, officials said.