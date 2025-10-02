High alert in Bareilly; drones deployed, internet suspended for 48 hrs

Security was beefed up across four districts of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division, with police, PAC and RAF personnel out on the streets and drones in the air on Thursday in view of Dussehra, while the government has also ordered suspending internet services in Bareilly for 48 hours, officials said.
According to a notification issued by the home department, mobile internet, broadband and SMS services in the district will remain suspended from 3 pm on October 2 till 3 pm on October 4.
Home Secretary Gaurav Dayal said in the order that there is a possibility of social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, and messaging services being misused to spread rumours and incite communal tension.
The step was taken to maintain peace and public order, he added.
On September 26, there was a confrontation between police and about 2,000 people who had gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area here after Friday prayers. Stone-pelting was also reported.
The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a protest over the "I Love Muhammad" poster row called by cleric Tauqeer Khan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
