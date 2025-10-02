Tamil Nadu police detain 39 RSS members for unauthorised event in Chennai

The workers held the event to mark the RSS centenary on Vijayadashami, which this year coincides with Gandhi Jayanti.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the police action, calling it undemocratic.

She further demanded the immediate release of all the RSS members.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin also criticised the Centre for releasing a special postage stamp and commemorative coin marking the centenary of the RSS. Paying floral tributes to a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his jayanti in Chennai, Stalin said India is a secular country and Gandhi laid its foundational philosophy.

“He is the power that will always provide us strength to face the seeds of hatred among the people and the divisive forces whenever they arise,” Stalin said in a post on X.