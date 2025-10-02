Home / India News / Tamil Nadu police detain 39 RSS members for unauthorised event in Chennai

Tamil Nadu police detain 39 RSS members for unauthorised event in Chennai

Tamil Nadu police detained 47 RSS members in Chennai for holding a Guru Puja and Shakha training without permission, marking the RSS centenary celebrations

RSS workers held the event to mark the RSS centenary on Vijayadashami, which this year coincides with Gandhi Jayanti.(File photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Oct 02 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Tamil Nadu police on Thursday detained 39 members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) near Porur, Chennai, after they held a Guru Puja and a special Shakha training session at Ayyappanthangal Government Higher Secondary School without obtaining prior permission, ANI reported, citing police officials.
 
The workers held the event to mark the RSS centenary on Vijayadashami, which this year coincides with Gandhi Jayanti.
 
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the police action, calling it undemocratic.
 
"In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin government turns a blind eye to all day-to-day anti-social activities, deteriorating law and order situation, but national, traditional, spiritual, and patriotic cultural activities are curtailed. This clearly reveals the anti-national mindset of DMK," Soundararajan said in a post on X.
 
She further demanded the immediate release of all the RSS members. 
 
Earlier in the day, CM Stalin also criticised the Centre for releasing a special postage stamp and commemorative coin marking the centenary of the RSS. Paying floral tributes to a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his jayanti in Chennai, Stalin said India is a secular country and Gandhi laid its foundational philosophy.
 
“He is the power that will always provide us strength to face the seeds of hatred among the people and the divisive forces whenever they arise,” Stalin said in a post on X.
 
“India should be rescued from the pitiful state where the one who is in charge of the country's leadership (Prime Minister) releases special postage stamps and commemorative coin on the centenary of the RSS movement, which gave shape to the dreams of the communal leader who killed our Father of the Nation," he added.
 
The commemorative coin was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, featuring the first-ever depiction of Bharat Mata on Indian currency.  (With inputs from PTI.)
 

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

