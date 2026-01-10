Home / India News / EC appoints four additional special roll observers for SIR in Bengal

Those named as SROs were Ratan Biswas, Vikas Singh, Sandeep Rewaji Rathod and Dr Shailesh, according to a notification

"The SROs will closely monitor the revision and verification exercises and ensure strict adherence to statutory instructions," an official said.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 9:54 PM IST
The Election Commission on Saturday appointed four more Special Roll Observers (SROs) for West Bengal to strengthen supervision of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Those named as SROs were Ratan Biswas, Vikas Singh, Sandeep Rewaji Rathod and Dr Shailesh, according to a notification.

"The SROs will closely monitor the revision and verification exercises and ensure strict adherence to statutory instructions," an official said.

"The SROs were appointed to ensure transparency, accuracy and uniform implementation of instructions related to electoral rolls. They will independently review the process on the ground and flag any deviations for immediate corrective action," he added.

Besides SROs, the EC has appointed observers at multiple levels to oversee the SIR exercise.

"The focus is on strengthening public confidence in the integrity of the electoral rolls," the official said.

The appointments will take effect immediately and remain in force until further directions, the notification said.

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 9:54 PM IST

