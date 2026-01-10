Hindi connects communities, brings people together: UN on World Hindi Day

Marking World Hindi Day on Saturday, the United Nations said the language connects communities and brings people together across borders.

Saturday is World Hindi Day!" the UN said in a post on X with a greeting in Hindi.

"Today and every day, we celebrate Hindi as a language that connects communities and brings people together across borders, the world body said on Hindi Diwas.

It also urged people to follow @UNinHindi for more updates on the UN's work.

In a first, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had issued his New Year's message for the year 2026 in Hindi, among other languages.

Guterres' New Year message was issued in 11 languages, including the six official UN languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish, as well as Hindi and Urdu. His video message on the occasion was issued with Hindi subtitles as well. In 2018, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between India and the UN Department of Global Communications establishing the Hindi@UN' Project, with a primary focus on broadcasting UN news in Hindi. The Government of India has pledged USD 1.5 million per annum for a period of five years, over and above the cumulative contribution of USD 6.8 million till date for the purpose.

Last year, Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ambassador P Harish and Under Secretary General Department of Global Communications (DGC) Melissa Fleming signed an MoU, renewing the Hindi@UN Project for a period of five years, from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030. Harish had noted that the renewal of the MoU is a testimony to the Government of India's commitment to give greater prominence to Hindi, including in the United Nations as one of its non-official languages. Further, the renewal was a testimony to India's strong and historic commitment to multilingualism, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN had said.