EC to share list of dead, absent voters with parties before SIR draft roll

The draft electoral rolls in these nine states and three Union territories will be published on December 16

election commission of india
The EC said the chief electoral officers (CEOs) of the 12 states and Union territories have been asked to share a booth-wise list of absent, shifted and dead or duplicate voters with the booth-level agents (BLAs).
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday said the booth-level agents appointed by political parties will be provided with a list of dead, shifted and dead voters before the publication of the draft voters' list in the 12 states and Union territories where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is underway.

These are the voters with whom the booth-level officers (BLOs) could not establish contact despite three attempts.

The EC had followed a similar procedure during the Bihar SIR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Election Commission of India

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

