Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration begins: How students can apply online

The 9th Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has been announced by the Ministry of Education. Online registration for participation is now open, and entries must be submitted by January 11, 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The application period for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2026) will end on January 11. Students can apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 at innovateindia1.mygov.in, the official website. In January 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interactive session with kids will take place for the ninth time. 
 
Students must register on the MyGov Innovate website to participate in the Pariksha Pe Charcha event. Students in grades 6 through 12 are eligible to register. 

Pariksha Pe Charcha registration 2026: Steps to apply 

Visit the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in
Fill in your registration information to log in
The certificate download option will be available after logging in
Enter any necessary information and submit
The certificate will be showcased on the screen
Save and download it
Print the certificate for later use. 

Who can participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

The following individuals can participate in the programme: 
 
Students from Classes 6 to 12 across India 
Teachers from recognised schools 
Parents and guardians.  

About Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a flagship initiative held annually ahead of the board examinations. PM Modi will engage with educators, parents, and students at the ninth edition of the event. The program's precise date has not yet been disclosed. The prime minister will address questions from students about test stress and other topics on the occasion.
 
Pariksha Pe Charcha seeks to lessen exam anxiety, support efficient study methods, and promote a well-rounded attitude to learning and personal growth. Participants in this program have the chance to ask questions, which the prime minister answers.
 
The students’ parents and teachers also participate in the much-anticipated event. Over time, Pariksha Pe Charcha has become increasingly well-known. From 22,000 participants in its inaugural edition in 2018 to 3.56 crore registrations in its eighth edition in 2025, the program saw a remarkable increase.
 

 

Topics :Narendra Modigovernment policiesgovernment of India

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

