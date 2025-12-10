Home / India News / Amit Shah defends SIR, asks if illegal immigrants should vote in India

Amit Shah defends SIR, asks if illegal immigrants should vote in India

During a debate on election reforms, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Election Commission has the full mandate to conduct SIR under Article 326 of the Constitution

Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on December 10, 2025. (Photo: Sansad TV)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday defended the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting in the Lok Sabha that the exercise falls within the poll panel’s constitutional mandate.
 
During a debate on election reforms, Shah said, "Election Commission [is] conducting SIR as it is its Constitutional mandate". He added that the EC has “full mandate to prepare clean electoral rolls under Article 326 of the Constitution".
 
After being completed in Bihar earlier this year, the exercise is currently underway in 12 states and Union Territories across India. 

Why does the government say SIR is within the EC’s mandate?

Rebutting the Opposition’s objections, Shah said he still believed that Parliament could not debate SIR, as the matter lay within the exclusive domain of the Election Commission.
 
Shah said that SIR was neither new nor unprecedented. "First SIR was carried out in 1952 when Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister," he said, noting that from "1952 to 2004 no party opposed SIR as it is the process to prepare a transparent electoral roll".
 

How did Shah describe the purpose of the SIR exercise?

He further described SIR as a clean-up exercise of electoral rolls, adding, "SIR is conducted to delete names from the electoral roll of people who are dead and those who are foreign nationals".
 
“Should illegal immigrants participate in elections in India?” he said. He further claimed that the Opposition is raising objections because people of the country do not vote for them, and SIR will delete the names of illegal immigrants who back them.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration begins: How students can apply online

Pune Porsche crash: Two suspended cops sacked over lapses in investigation

Delhi riots case: SC reserves order on bail pleas of Umar, Imam and others

Key witness in Sandeshkhali Shahjahan case injured in road mishap, son dead

Rahul Gandhi disagrees with govt picks in CIC selection meet with PM Modi

Topics :Amit ShahLok SabhaElectoral reformsBS Web ReportsParliamentParliament winter session

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story