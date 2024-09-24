ECI delegation meets govt officials to review poll preparedness in J'khand

A delegation of the Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar conducted a meeting with senior police officials of Jharkhand to review the poll preparedness for assembly elections in the state, expected to be held later this year. A team of ECI met with IGs, DIGs, DEOs, and SPs of the state police. Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr SS Sandhu were also present in the meeting. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The delegation arrived in Ranchi on Monday. The Election Commission held a review meeting with Jharkhand State Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and several Principal Secretaries of the state. The meeting was also organised with the commission with CEO, SPNO and CAPF nodal officers.

The poll body will also hold meetings with political parties, government officials, and enforcement agencies during the visit.

The state is likely to witness elections to the 81-member Jharkhand legislative assembly on or before December 2024 as the tenure of the current government is set to end in January 2025. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule.

Earlier on September 23, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda addressed the Parivartan Sabha in Khunti, emphasising that the 'parivartan yatra' aims to uphold the rights of tribal communities, safeguard women's rights, protect them against land grabbing, and take strong action against those who have deceived them.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticised Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, stating it was unfortunate for the state that an elected CM ended up in jail. He also expressed disbelief at Soren's "shamelessness" for returning as CM after serving time in prison.

"The leader of the opposition (Hemant Soren) made his wife contest from this Assembly seat (Giridih), misleading the public with lies to make her the CM. But only lies were spoken. It is the misfortune of the state that an elected CM goes to jail because of his wrongdoings... And look at the audacity, after returning from jail, he becomes the chief minister again," CM Yadav said during a 'Parivartan Sabha' in Giridih, Jharkhand.

In the 2020 Assembly election, the JMM won 30 seats, the BJP secured 25, and Congress took 16.