'PM Modi has challenged us...': Google's Pichai after New York tech meet

During his US visit, PM Modi met Silicon Valley CEOs to discuss AI, quantum tech, and semiconductors. As many as 15 heads of prominent companies such as Google and HP were present at the key meet

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the Business, Government and Society Forum at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
Leading CEOs from Silicon Valley praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts of leveraging technology for development of the country after a tech-roundtable in New York.

Following the meeting, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called PM Modi “an incredible student.” “...He wants to learn more about technology…India is home to some of the world’s greatest computer scientists. Artificial intelligence is also a new manufacturing industry that is very important, so I am looking to partner with India in a very deep way,” said Huang.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also lauded India’s digital transformation. Giving the highlights of their discussion, Pichai said that PM Modi has challenged them to think about the applications of AI in healthcare, education, and agriculture, etc. “We are proud to be partnering with India, we are robustly investing in AI in India, and we look forward to doing more," he said.

Besides Pichai and Huang, 13 heads of prominent companies including Accenture’s Julie Sweet; HP’s Enrique Lores; IBM’s Arvind Krishna; Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan; Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen were also present at the meeting.

They have expressed their interest in collaborating with India, the Centre noted.

PM Modi's remarks at US business leaders' meet

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised that collaborations like the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) are central to the India-US. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, according to an official press release issued by the Centre.

He also assured business leaders of India’s strong commitment to intellectual property protection and fostering technological innovation and spoke about India's economic transformation. He also reiterated his government’s dedication to making India a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and affirmed India’s commitment to promoting ethical and responsible AI practices under the "AI for All" initiative. 
