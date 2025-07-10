Home / India News / Heavy rains trigger yellow alert in Mumbai; Modak Sagar lake overflows

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra following incessant rain. Overflowing lakes signal improving water reserves

No warning has been issued for Mumbai for the week ending 16 July, but the yellow alert for Thursday remains in effect (Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Mumbai witnessed relentless rainfall over the past few days, disrupting the city’s daily rhythm and straining its infrastructure. More showers are expected today, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for the region.
 
Rain intensity is expected to vary, with heavy showers likely along the Konkan coast due to an active monsoon phase. Some areas may also experience thunderstorms, accompanied by wind gusts of 40–50 kmph, which could intensify the impact of the rainfall. 
 
Temperatures are likely to be in the range of 27-degree Celsius and 29-degree Celsius, while humidity will remain between 62 per cent and 100 per cent.

Weekly weather forecast for Mumbai

No warning has been issued for Mumbai for the week ending 16 July, but the yellow alert for Thursday remains in effect. Thunderstorms with rainfall are expected to affect parts of the city throughout the week. Temperatures are forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. Conditions will remain mostly humid with cloudy skies. 

Mumbai clocks 57% of annual rainfall quota

According to a report by The Indian Express, Mumbai’s island city has already received more than half of its annual rainfall. The Colaba observatory recorded 1,187 mm of rain since May—57 per cent of its yearly average of 2,095 mm—while the Santacruz station logged 1,028 mm, or 44 per cent of its annual norm. 
This surplus rainfall is attributed to intense pre-monsoon showers in May and the unusually early onset of the southwest monsoon. With three months of the rainy season still remaining, Mumbai is already well ahead of its typical monsoon progress. 

Rains bring relief as Modak Sagar lake overflows in Thane

Following days of relentless rainfall, Modak Sagar lake in Thane district — one of Mumbai’s seven key water sources — began overflowing on Wednesday, the BMC said. The combined water stock in all lakes supplying the city has reached 72.61 per cent of their total capacity of 1.44 trillion litres. 
Middle Vaitarna Dam, now at 90 per cent capacity, had three of its gates opened on Monday. Powai Lake, used solely for industrial purposes, overflowed earlier on 19 June. Modak Sagar had previously overflowed on July 25 and 27 in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

IMD issues advisory for fishermen

Stormy winds with speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely along and off the coasts of Somalia, Oman, and nearby Yemen, as well as across much of the west central Arabian Sea, parts of the east central Arabian Sea, northern parts of the southwest Arabian Sea, southern parts of the northwest Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Mannar.
 
Winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are also expected along and off the south and north Gujarat coasts and adjoining sea areas, including parts of the northeast Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during this period due to rough sea conditions.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

