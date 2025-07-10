Home / India News / SC to hear plea for intervention to save Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen

The plea has been filed by an organisation Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council which extends legal support to assist Nimisha Priya

Supreme Court, SC
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to make an attempt to save an Indian nurse, who is likely to be executed in Yemen on July 16 for murder charges.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi listed the matter for hearing on July 14 after advocate Subhash Chandran KR said diplomatic channels need to be explored at the earliest.

He submitted that payment of blood money to the family of the deceased permissible under Sharia law can be explored.

The family of the deceased may pardon the Kerala nurse if blood money is paid, he submitted.

The bench asked the counsel to serve the copy of the petition to the Attorney General and sought his assistance.

Nimisha Priya, 38, a nurse from Palakkad district of Kerala, was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

The plea cited a media report that stated that the tentative date for execution of Nimishapriya has been fixed as July 16 by the Yemeni administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

