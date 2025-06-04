Home / India News / ED arrests key accused Rohan Harmalkar in ₹1,000 crore Goa land scam

ED arrests key accused Rohan Harmalkar in ₹1,000 crore Goa land scam

The alleged mastermind Rohan Harmalkar is charged with defrauding property owners using fake documents and tampering revenue records across prime tourist locations in Goa

Enforcement Directorate
The ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Goa last week in connection with the scam, which reportedly involved fraudulent transfers of high-value parcels of land in prominent tourist areas. Photo: Agencies
Bhagyashree Vaswani
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Rohan Harmalkar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), identifying him as the key mastermind in a ₹1,000 crore land-grab scheme that defrauded property owners through impersonation, fabrication of documents, and manipulation of revenue records. A PMLA court remanded him to ED custody for 14 days.
 
Harmalkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Cumbarjua as an independent candidate before joining the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), is accused of illegally selling prime properties using forged documents without the knowledge or consent of the rightful owners, causing financial and legal distress to victims. 
 
In a statement, the ED described him as one of the key conspirators in the Goa land scam, stating that he orchestrated the forgery and manipulation of sale deeds for multiple properties. He also allegedly impersonated legitimate heirs, counterfeited government stamps, and used forged documents as genuine to unlawfully acquire land.
 
Forgery uncovered in tourist hotspots
 
The ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Goa last week in connection with the scam, which reportedly involved fraudulent transfers of high-value parcels of land in prominent tourist areas.
 
During the raids, the agency seized documents related to properties worth ₹1,000 crore at current market value. These included forged title deeds indicating manipulation of land records and fraudulent transfers of large land parcels spanning several lakh square metres in prime locations such as Anjuna, Arpora, and Asagoan in Bardez Taluka.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

11 dead, 33 injured at Chinnaswamy amid RCB's IPL celebration; PM condoles

LIVE news updates: Indian Railways to mandate e-Aadhaar for tatkal ticket bookings

EC launches new system for faster, accurate voter turnout reporting

Census 2027 to start from October next yr; to be conducted in two phases

Premium

Infirmities to caste-tech: How Census questions has changed since 1872

Topics :Goa Elections 2022Goacrimesmoney laundering caseMoney laundering PMLAPMLA case

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story