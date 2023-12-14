Home / India News / ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.79 cr in case involving cheating in 4 states

ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.79 cr in case involving cheating in 4 states

The assets were attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, which include bank balances worth Rs 0.75 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 6.04 crore

The ED initiated the investigation under the PMLA on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Kolkata.
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 07:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable and movable assets to the tune of Rs 6.79 crore in the states of Odisha, Gujarat, Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan pertaining to Micro Finance Limited, Micro Leasing and Funding Limited and Micro Construction Private Limited, its directors and others in connection with a case of alleged cheating of the public by way of raising illegal public deposits.

The assets were attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, which include bank balances worth Rs 0.75 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 6.04 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ED initiated the investigation under the PMLA on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Kolkata.

The ED investigation revealed that Micro Finance Limited and Micro Leasing and Funding Limited represented by its directors, had allegedly collected public deposits illegally by floating many alluring schemes and subsequently concealing the same by way of investment in properties and layering of funds into other group companies such as Micro Constructions Private Limited.

Funds were also diverted to Nandini Kalinga Dairy Limited (sister concern of Mahavir Dairy and Agro Processors Limited), AM Enterprises and Gauri Vinayak Builders and Developers Private Limited.

Earlier, ED had attached properties to the tune of Rs 218 crore belonging to Micro Finance Limited and others, which were subsequently confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority of PMLA.

ED had also subsequently filed a prosecution complaint against the company and others on August 31, 2020, and a supplementary prosecution complaint was also filed on December 26, 2022.

Also Read

ED freezes bank balances totalling Rs 31.74 cr for FEMA violation

Enforcement Directorate arrests Lava MD, 3 others under PMLA in Vivo probe

PMLA case: We will go into 'legal issues' only, says Supreme Court

ED attaches assets over Rs 57 cr in Karuvannur bank money laundering case

Soren unlikely to appear before ED for questioning in money laundering case

Railways filled up over 294,000 vacancies in last five years: Vaishnaw

CCPA issued 20 notices to IAS coaching institutes for misleading ads

Parl security beefed up, image to be captured by facial recognition device

MP CM Mohan Yadav bans meat sales in open, loudspeakers in religious places

Six Indian fishermen detained by Lankan navy, 2nd incident within a week

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateMoney laundering PMLA

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 07:27 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story