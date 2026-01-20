ED conduct raids in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu in Sabarimala case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday launched searches in three states as part of its money laundering investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case, official sources said.

About 21 locations across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

The premises linked to the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, in Bengaluru and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar are understood to be covered by the federal probe agency as part of the action.

The ED had recently filed a PMLA case taking cognisance of a Kerala police FIR.