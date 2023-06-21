Home / India News / First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

The design of these sleeper trains, according to Ashwini Vaishnaw, is being made by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai and will be ready by the end of 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 5:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre will roll out the first batch of sleeper variants of Vande Bharat in March 2024 and the plans to introduce these new trains are on track, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told The Economic Times (ET).
The design of these sleeper trains, according to Vaishnaw, is being made by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, and will be ready by the end of this year. Currently, 22 trains are being made as per the schedule.

The statement comes against the backdrop of disagreement between the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and Russia's TMH over the ownership of a consortium that had won the bid to supply 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trains.
Vaishnaw said that the bids for more of these sleeper trains are at various stages of completion.

As of now, Vande Bharat trains have chair car coaches and operate during the day. The sleeper coaches will allow these trains to run overnight and over longer distances.
Vande Bharat Express was launched in February 2019 and the maiden run was on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route from New Delhi Railway Station. These run at a speed of 160 kmph. The newer variants are targeting speeds of up to 220 kmph.

Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state and launch two new Vande Bharat trains in the state.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh on June 27. He will launch two Vande Bharat trains (Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur) in the state capital Bhopal," Chouhan said.

Also Read

Vande Bharat sleeper train plans hit a roadblock as RVNL wants higher stake

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hands over 20 BG trains to Bangladesh

Titagarh Wagons-Bhel consortium to build 80 sleeper Vande Bharat trains

Intense El Nino may push inflation up by 15-20 basic points, say experts

What Musk said, reveals a lot about India, PM Modi: Anurag Thakur

Shah greets people on Yoga Day, says it's an invaluable heritage by India

Tesla looking at investment in India, says Elon Musk after meeting Modi

Centre withdraws draft live animal export Bill amidst stiff opposition

Topics :Ashwini VaishnawVande bharatVande Bharat ExpressBS Web ReportsIndian Railways

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 6:02 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story