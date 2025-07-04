Home / India News / India building comprehensive database of Girmitiya community: PM Modi

India building comprehensive database of Girmitiya community: PM Modi

Addressing the Indian community in Port of Spain during his first visit to the Caribbean country, PM Modi underlined the deep emotional and cultural ties that bind India with its diaspora

Modi, Narendra Modi
PM Modi also congratulated Trinidad and Tobago for becoming the first country in the region to adopt India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:48 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is actively working on creating a comprehensive database of the Girmitiya community, documenting the villages and cities in India from which their ancestors migrated, identifying the places where they have settled, studying and preserving the legacy of the Girmitiya ancestors, and working to organise World Girmitiya Conferences regularly.

While addressing Indian community members in Port of Spain on Thursday (local time), PM Modi noted that the move will also support India's "deep and historic ties" with people in Trinidad and Tobago. He recalled the participation of Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.

 

He said, "This year, when we hosted the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Bhubaneshwar, Her Excellency President Christine Carla Kangaloo ji was our Chief Guest. A few years ago, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar honoured us with her presence. At the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, I announced several initiatives to honour and connect with the Girmitiya community across the world. We are mapping the past and bringing people closer for a bright future."

"We are actively working on creating a comprehensive database of the Girmitiya Community. Documenting the villages and cities in India from which their ancestors migrated, identifying the places where they have settled, studying and preserving the legacy of the Girmitiya ancestors, and working to organise World Girmitiya Conferences regularly. This will support the deep and historic ties with our brothers and sisters in Trinidad and Tobago as well," he added.

PM Modi announced that citizens of Indian origin in Trinidad and Tobago, up to the sixth generation, will now be eligible for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, allowing them to live and work in India without restrictions.

"Today, I'm happy to announce that the OCI cards will be given to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago. We aren't just connected by blood or surname. You are connected by belonging. India welcomes, and India embraces you," PM Modi said.

 

He encouraged the Indian-origin community to visit their ancestral land and deepen their connection with India. "I encourage all of you to visit India more in person, and not just virtually via social media. Visit the villages of your ancestors. Walk the soil they walked on. Bring your children and neighbours. Bring anyone who enjoys 'Chai' and a good story. We will welcome all of you with open arms, warm hearts and Jalebi," he said.

He also praised the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago for keeping Indian culture alive. He said, "They left Ganga and Yamuna behind but carried Ramayana in their heart. They left their soil but not their soul. They were not just migrants, they were messengers of a timeless civilisation. Their contribution has benefited this country culturally, economically and spiritually."

"The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage. The circumstances your ancestors faced could have broken even the strongest of spirits. But they faced hardships with hope. They met problems with persistence," PM Modi added.

 

PM Modi said that India is the third largest startup hub in the world, and women serve as directors in nearly half of these startups. He stated that India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionised digital payments. He congratulated Trinidad and Tobago for becoming the first country in the region to adopt India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system.

"The World Bank has noted that India has lifted over 250 million people above extreme poverty in the last decade. India's growth is being powered by our innovative and energetic youth. Today, India is the third-largest startup hub in the world. Nearly half of these startups also have women as directors. Nearly 120 startups have achieved unicorn status. National missions for AI, Semiconductor and Quantum computing are becoming the new engines of growth. In a way, innovation is becoming a mass movement," he said.

"India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionised digital payments. Nearly 50% of the world's real-time digital transactions take place in India. I congratulate Trinidad & Tobago for being the first country in the region to adopt UPI. Now sending money will be as easy as sending a 'good morning' text message! And I promise, it will be faster than West Indies bowling," he added.

Trinidad and Tobago PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar also addressed the Indian community members. She praised PM Modi's leadership, calling him a "transformational force who has refined governance of India." She stated that PM Modi has modernised India's economy through his visionary and futuristic initiatives.

PM Modi began his first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday (local time) with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport, where he was received by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament of the Caribbean nation.

PM Modi has shared highlights from the special welcome in Port of Spain on the social media platform X. The video shows PM Modi being welcomed by his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart, Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Upon his arrival in Port of Spain, PM Modi was given a ceremonial welcome.

The people of Trinidad and Tobago greeted PM Modi with enthusiasm, dancing to the beat of drums and showcasing traditional music and performances that reflected a blend of local and Indian culture.

PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered at Piarco International Airport to welcome him.

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "May the friendship between India-Trinidad & Tobago flourish in the times to come! Highlights from a special welcome in Port of Spain.

Topics :Narendra ModiCitizenshipIndian diasporaUPI

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

