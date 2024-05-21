Home / India News / ED raids ex-DPIIT Secy Ramesh Abhishek's premises in money laundering probe

ED raids ex-DPIIT Secy Ramesh Abhishek's premises in money laundering probe

The CBI and ED have also booked his daughter Vanessa

Enforcement Directorate, ED
Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 12:26 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the premises of retired IAS officer and former Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Ramesh Abhishek as part of a disproportionate assets linked money laundering probe against him, official sources said.

The ED case stems from a recent CBI FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the 1982-batch officer. He was raided by the CBI in February.

Abhishek retired in 2019 from the DPIIT (erstwhile Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion).

The ED is searching the premises of Abhishek as part of a money laundering investigation, the sources said.

The CBI had alleged in its FIR that Abhishek enriched himself "illicitly" after retirement by receiving "huge amounts" as consultation fee from private companies whose matters he had dealt while in service.

The CBI and ED have also booked his daughter Vanessa.

The retired officer also held the post of chairman, Forward Markets Commission, and the CBI case was booked against him on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

The Lokpal has alleged that the father-daughter duo received big amounts as professional fee from various entities and organisations with whom the former IAS officer had official dealings as the secretary or the chairman.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

