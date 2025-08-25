Morning rain brings relief to Delhi, monsoon fury continues in other states

Delhi residents woke up to a spell of light rainfall in parts of the city, which brought down the temperature and humidity in the region. A generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rain and thundershowers, is expected throughout the day on August 25. This is part of a larger weather system that has been bringing intermittent rainfall across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the day, with traffic likely to be affected due to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

The met department has not issued any colour-coded warning for Monday.

SpiceJet issues advisory In light of the weekend rain spell and Monday morning showers, SpiceJet airline has issued a travel advisory for its passengers. Airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air and others have not issued any advisories for passengers on August 25. Light showers were reported early in the morning in several parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, leading to waterlogging and disrupted traffic flow in certain areas. A few neighbourhoods, such as Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, and ITO, were notably impacted. The fresh rainfall follows a heavy downpour on August 24, which resulted in severe waterlogging and major traffic snarls across key locations in Delhi. Affected areas included India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, and several others.

Impact of rainfall on traffic The IMD reported that rainfall amounts in the capital have reached over 254.8 mm this month, surpassing the monthly average. The rain on August 24 affected key areas like ITO, Lajpat Nagar, and Connaught Place, causing slow-moving traffic and difficulties for commuters. ALSO READ: IMD issues alert as heavy rainfall expected in eight districts of Odisha Delhi’s notorious waterlogging hotspots, such as Minto Road and Anand Vihar, were less affected this time, thanks to improved monsoon preparedness. The local authorities cleared water from these areas within an hour, limiting the usual chaos. Weather outlook for the week The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre in New Delhi predicts light to moderate showers with thunderstorms to continue across the city until August 30. These rains are expected to ease the sweltering heat but may continue to disrupt daily life, especially during peak hours.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded minimum temperatures between 23 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures in the range of 32 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. Both maximum and minimum temperatures were slightly below normal by 1–3 degrees Celsius. Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an AQI of 62, falling within the ‘satisfactory’ category, as of 8 am on August 25. Long-term solutions to waterlogging In response to the recurring issue of waterlogging, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on August 24 that the government is developing a comprehensive blueprint for the city’s sewer system. The plan aims to address the long-standing problem by ensuring better management of stormwater. Despite the heavy rainfall this month, the city's improved drainage systems have helped prevent widespread waterlogging, marking significant progress in the capital’s monsoon preparedness.

Heavy rainfall across northern states Moderate to heavy rains reportedly triggered widespread disruptions in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, leading to flood-like conditions in several low-lying areas. Jammu recorded 190.4 mm of rainfall, the second-highest for August in a century. ALSO READ: 1 dead, 7 hurt as roof of house collapses during rain in UP's Etah: Police Rivers in Jharkhand, Odisha, and several areas in Himachal Pradesh are flowing above danger levels. Landslides and waterlogging have affected key areas, including Jammu, where over 45 students were evacuated, and Rajasthan, where torrential rains flooded roads, hospitals, and homes. In Rajasthan, the heaviest rain was recorded in Dausa, leading to widespread waterlogging and road disruptions.