Commuters travelling via Delhi Metro will have to pay slightly higher fares starting today, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised passenger charges effective August 25. The new rates, announced by DMRC on Monday, introduces only a hike of ₹1–₹4 across different slabs, depending on the distance covered. The fares for the Airport Express Line have also been increased by up to ₹5.

New Delhi Metro fares According to DMRC, the fare for the shortest ride of up to 2 kilometres has gone up from ₹10 to ₹11. Similarly, journeys in the 2–5 km range will now cost ₹21 instead of ₹20, while travel up to 12 km has been revised from ₹30 to ₹32. "The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today. The increase is minimal, ranging from ₹ 1 to ₹ 4 only depending on the distance of travel (up to ₹5 for the Airport Express Line)," DMRC said in an X post.

Delhi metro fare hike Longer trips of 12–21 km will cost ₹43, compared with ₹40 earlier, and those between 21–32 km have risen from ₹50 to ₹54. For passengers covering more than 32 km, the fare now stands at ₹64, up from ₹60. Increased prices for Airport Express Line ALSO READ: PM Modi unveiled ₹5,200 cr metro projects in Kolkata According to the DMRC website, the revised fares on the Airport Express Line now range from ₹11 to ₹75, depending on the destination. A journey from New Delhi to Shivaji Stadium costs ₹21, while travel to Dhaula Kuan is priced at ₹43.

Commuters travelling from New Delhi to the IGI Airport will be charged ₹64, while the newly extended stretch to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 carries the highest fare on the line at ₹75. Fares revised for Sundays, holidays On Sundays and national holidays, Delhi Metro fares will also see a marginal revision in line with weekday rates. The minimum fare for short trips up to 2 km has been raised from ₹10 to ₹11, while the 5–12 km slab has increased from ₹20 to ₹21. Journeys between 12–21 km will now cost ₹32 instead of ₹30, and those spanning 21–32 km have gone up from ₹40 to ₹43. For longer distances beyond 32 km, the fare has been revised from ₹50 to ₹54.