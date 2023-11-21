Home / India News / ED searches Congress' Telangana candidate Vivek Venkatswamy in FEMA case

ED searches Congress' Telangana candidate Vivek Venkatswamy in FEMA case

They said the federal agency is undertaking the searches under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in Chennur and Hyderabad

Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched the premises of Congress candidate from Telangana's Chennur seat Vivek Venkatswamy and some others as part of a foreign exchange violation probe, official sources said.

They said the federal agency is undertaking the searches under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in Chennur and Hyderabad, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The former MP, early this month, had resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad.

With declared assets worth over Rs 600 crore, Vivek is the richest politician contesting the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana.

Vivek and his wife own movable assets valued at Rs 377 crore, mostly shares in various companies, including his own Visaka Industries, which was founded in 1981.

The family's immovable assets stood at over Rs 225 crore.

According to the affidavit filed by him, Vivek and his wife have liabilities or loans worth Rs 41.5 crore.

Vivek's annual income grew to Rs 6.26 crore during the last fiscal from Rs 4.66 crore in FY19 while that of his wife rose to Rs 9.61 crore from Rs 6.09 crore during the same period.

Also Read

MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

BJP announces 2 more candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Rajasthan elections: BJP's Tijara candidate served MCC violation notice

BJP releases first candidate list for Rajasthan; Vasundhara Raje missing

Replicating its Madhya Pradesh strategy, BJP fields 7 MPs in Rajasthan

10-yr reopening of I-T assessment applies to serious cases: Delhi HC

3000 apply for priest posts at Ram temple, 20 positions to be filled

Scapia raises $23mn funding led by Elevation Capital, 3STATE Ventures

Rajasthan polls 2023: Congress releases manifesto, promises caste census

India closer to agreement with Tesla to import EVs, set up facility

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateTelanganaCongressPoliticsFEMA violationsBJP

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story