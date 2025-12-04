ED undertakes 1st-ever raids in Meghalaya as part of money laundering case

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Meghalaya as part of a money laundering probe into alleged misappropriation of funds at the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), officials said.

These are the maiden raids undertaken by the federal probe agency's sub zonal office located in Shillong after registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the state.

The agency has conducted similar action in the state as part of cases registered in other states.

At least five premises in Tura under the West Garo Hills district were raided, the officials said.