Karnataka extends one day of monthly paid menstrual leave to govt employees

Now, on December 2, the government has ordered the granting of one day of menstrual leave every month to female government employees of the state with immediate effect


Women government employees between the age group 18 and 52, who undergo menstruation, are eligible to avail this leave | Image: Freepik
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
Karnataka government has extended one day of paid menstrual leave per month to employees in the government sector as well.

The government had last month issued an order mandating one day of paid menstrual leave per month to women aged 18-52, working in permanent, contractual and outsourced jobs.

It is applicable to women working in all industries and establishments registered under the Factories Act, 1948; Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961; Plantation Workers Act, 1951; Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966; and Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, it had said.

Now, on December 2, the government has ordered the granting of one day of menstrual leave every month to female government employees of the state with immediate effect.

Women government employees between the age group 18 and 52, who undergo menstruation, are eligible to avail this leave.

The authority competent to grant casual leave may grant menstrual leave, and no medical certificate is required to avail this leave, the order said.

This leave should be entered separately in the leave/attendance book, and the menstrual leave should not be combined with any other leave, it added.

The Bangalore Hotels Association (BHA) had recently approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the state government's directive in November making menstrual leave compulsory for women employees across various sectors.

The association has questioned the very basis of the order, highlighting that the state itself has not extended such leave to women working in government departments.

It termed the order discriminatory, pointing out that the state, despite being one of the largest employers of women, has not implemented a similar provision for its own workforce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Menstrual leaveKarnatakaKarnataka governmentGovt employees

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

