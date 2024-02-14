Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to security personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack

PM Modi pays tribute to security personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 10:10 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

He said on X, "I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered."

Pakistan-linked terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, killing 40 personnel.

In a retributive strike, the Indian Air Force had bombed suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

