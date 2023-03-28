Home / India News / GST rate rationalisation unlikely before 2024 Lok Sabha elections

GST rate rationalisation unlikely before 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Centre, states not in favour any major change in GST structure amid inflationary pressure

Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
GST rate rationalisation unlikely before 2024 Lok Sabha elections

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 12:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Overhaul of the goods and services tax (GST) structure, including possible changes in the tax slabs, may now be taken up only after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, given the number of states that are go

Topics :GSTElectionLok Sabha

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

Also Read

Why do states want a bigger share of GST?

TMS Ep313: GST share of states, China plus one, Markets, FPO

GST Council meeting: Panel for raising threshold for offences to Rs 2 cr

GST Council okays setting up tribunals, specific levy for pan masala firms

GST Council likely to meet in Dec, may take up report on e-game tax

People can trace their photos with PM through AI, NaMo app gets new feature

Cyrus Mistry's assets may be divided among wife, sons Firoz and Zahan

Centre may announce Aadhaar-based KYC norms for small savings schemes

Abjuring hate speech is fundamental requisite for maintaining harmony: SC

India expected to be one of the major beacons of economic growth: KPMG

Next Story