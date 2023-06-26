Electricity prices to hike in Delhi: AAP, BJP indulge in blame game

Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Monday blamed the Centre's "mismanagement" for the hike in power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC), while the BJP claimed it was a result of "collusion" between the AAP government and power discoms.

An "artificial shortage" was pushing up coal prices in the country. The Centre is forcing the power generation companies to buy at least 10 per cent of imported coal, which is 10 times costlier than domestic coal, Atishi charged.

"Delhi's consumers are being forced to bear the brunt of the central government's coal crisis through a hike in the power purchasing adjustment charge. Its power generation company NTPC is selling electricity to Delhi at a massive 25-50 per cent hike over DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission) stipulated rates," she charged.

"Why is the BJP-led central government forcing power companies to purchase 10 per cent of imported coal, which is 10 times more expensive? Is the BJP also colluding with coal importers," she asked.

Domestic coal costs Rs 2,000 per tonne but power companies are being "forced" to buy imported coal at Rs 25,000 per tonne, she claimed.

Due to the Centre's inability to control the prices of coal and natural gas, electricity bills in Delhi will see a small hike from July, Atishi said.

However, this will not affect consumers who receive zero bills as the burden will be borne by the Delhi government, she said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged the PPAC hike was due to "collusion" between the Delhi government and power discoms.

"When the entire Kejriwal government, especially Power Minister Atishi, were raising a hue and cry over the Centre appointing DERC chairman on June 22, the same day a DERC member gave the go-ahead for the PPAC hike on the demand of private companies," he claimed.

A delegation of Delhi BJP will meet the newly appointed DERC chairman and ask him to withdraw the hike. If needed, the BJP will approach the court for the withdrawal of the hike, he said.

MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri also assailed the AAP government over the PPAC hike and threatened to take to the streets if it is not rolled back.

Delhi BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will stage a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday against the hike, the party said in a statement.