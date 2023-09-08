Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

India is poised to host the prestigious G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend.

World leaders and delegates have already started arriving in the national capital for the summit scheduled for September 9 and 10. This is the first time the country will be hosting such a high-profile event, and the authorities have pulled out all the stops when it comes to the preparations.

On Thursday, hundreds of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) workers began the process of installing floral boards at Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Purana Qila and Safdarjung madarsa nurseries.





With the last leg of preparations underway in Lutyens' Delhi before the arrival of delegates for the G20 Summit, NDMC's horticulture staff is working meticulously to beautify the area.

In all, 20 colourful flower boards will be placed at key intersections and prominent locations by Friday evening, officials said, adding, "They will all display the G20 logo and slogan, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future."

Moreover, 1,000 trees in areas to be visited by the guests will be decorated with flowers for the main G20 events, said NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay.





In addition, 25 flower fountains will be prepared at busy roundabouts and junctions, he said.

"The staff on Thursday printed the G20 logo and other messages on thermocol boards. On Friday morning, the process for putting flowers on these boards will start, so these will be fresh till Sunday. NDMC has ordered a variety of flowers in bulk. We will also use marigold strings for creating fountains and wrapping branches of 1,000 trees," Upadhyay said.





Trees at Akbar Road, Sardar Patel Marg, C-Hexagon, Shantipath, near PM House, Mother Teresa Crescent and Windsor Place will be decorated with flowers, such as marigolds, gomphrena, chrysanthemum, asparagus, daisy, green leaves of Ashoka trees, among others.

"NDMC has already beautified roads, footpaths, roundabouts, markets, flyovers and public areas with over one lakh potted plants," Upadhyay said, adding, "To avoid theft, the potted plants will be transferred to hospitals, schools and dispensaries under the civic body."

In last-minute finishing touches, the council is also taking measures to ensure the efficient delivery of civic services.

"To enhance accessibility and responsiveness, NDMC has introduced three dedicated telephone numbers for the NDMC Disaster Management Centre located at Humayun Road which will serve as the G20 Control Room," Upadhyay said.





Also Read: 3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit The contact numbers are exclusively for officers and employees on duty at the centre and are not intended for general public complaints.

He added that the council, as the apex civic body, is ready to showcase the beauty of New Delhi to the world during the G20 Summit.