Home / India News / EV plant, battery manufacturing unit to come up in Pune and Aurangabad

EV plant, battery manufacturing unit to come up in Pune and Aurangabad

Talking to reporters here, Shinde said the EV and battery manufacturing units will come up with an investment of Rs 12,482 crore

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Eknath Shinde

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said an electric vehicle facility and an EV battery manufacturing unit in Pune and Aurangabad, respectively, are among the Rs 40,000 crore worth of projects sanctioned by the state government.

Talking to reporters here, Shinde said the EV and battery manufacturing units will come up with an investment of Rs 12,482 crore. He said a private company, Gogora India Pvt Ltd, will set up 12,000 battery swapping stations across the state in the next few years. A battery swapping station is a place where EV owners can quickly exchange their empty battery with a fully charged one. The CM said these projects will provide a boost to the fast-growing EV sector.

Also Read

India needs Rs 33,750 cr to set up Li-ion cell, battery mfg plants: CEEW

Another $237 million granted to Honda battery plant project in Ohio

Epsilon to establish EV battery component factory in US, sets aside $650 mn

Status quo on Aurangabad name-change continues till Bombay HC verdict

Volkswagen recalls 21K electric SUVs over faulty battery software

Sapne sakar karna: US ambassador on realising potential of Indo-US ties

Water stock in Mumbai lakes down to 7%, BMC to impose water cut from July 1

ICA to hold international cooperative conference in India in June 2024

ED attaches Maharashtra-based steel company's assets worth over Rs 517 cr

When India speaks on international platforms now, people listen: Rajnath

Topics :Eknath ShindeElectric car batteryElectric vehicles in IndiaMaharashtraPuneaurangabadLithium battery

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story