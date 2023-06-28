EV plant, battery manufacturing unit to come up in Pune and Aurangabad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said an electric vehicle facility and an EV battery manufacturing unit in Pune and Aurangabad, respectively, are among the Rs 40,000 crore worth of projects sanctioned by the state government.

Talking to reporters here, Shinde said the EV and battery manufacturing units will come up with an investment of Rs 12,482 crore. He said a private company, Gogora India Pvt Ltd, will set up 12,000 battery swapping stations across the state in the next few years. A battery swapping station is a place where EV owners can quickly exchange their empty battery with a fully charged one. The CM said these projects will provide a boost to the fast-growing EV sector.