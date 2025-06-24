Home / India News / Evacuation flight with 160 Indians diverted as Iran strikes shut airspace

Evacuation flight with 160 Indians diverted as Iran strikes shut airspace

The flight had to change direction mid-way and return to Kuwait following Iranian attacks in retaliation to the American bombing of its nuclear installations on June 22

airport, tourists, passengers
(Representative Image) Evacuees have been put in a hall at the airport and await further instructions. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An evacuation flight carrying 160 Indians who had crossed into Jordan from Israel on Sunday and departed from Amman on Monday afternoon was diverted to Kuwait after Iranian strikes on US bases in the region led to airspace closures.

Flight Number J91254, which took off from Amman around 2:30 pm on Monday to Kuwait and then to Delhi had to change direction mid-way and return to Kuwait following Iranian attacks in retaliation to the American bombing of its nuclear installations on June 22. 

ALSO READ: Ghulam Nabi Azad hospitalised in Kuwait; PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery 

The Islamic Republic had threatened to retaliate in the wake of the American decision to join forces with Israel in attacking Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz and Esfahan.

The evacuees have been put in a hall at the airport and await further instructions, Arvind Shukla, a post-doctoral fellow on the flight told PTI over the phone. 

The Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi and the Embassy in Kuwait are keeping in touch with the authorities and closely monitoring the situation.

Despite being on the way since early Sunday, the evacuees, who were among the first batch under Operation Sindhu launched on June 19 to evacuate Indians in Israel, are maintaining calm and waiting for further instructions, Shukla said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Landslide on trek route to Yamunotri leaves 2 pilgrims dead, 1 rescued

T'gana to protect state interests against Andhra's river-linking proj: Min

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission eyes June 25 launch after many delays

MSRTC's accumulated losses rise to ₹10,324 cr in FY24, reveals white paper

Biggest govt staff relocation begins at new Central Vista buildings

Topics :KuwaitJordanIsrael Iran ConflictIrannuclear strike

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story