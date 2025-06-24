Landslide on trek route to Yamunotri leaves 2 pilgrims dead, 1 rescued

Two pilgrims were killed after being hit by a landslide that occurred on Monday near the 9 Kainchi Bhairav Mandir on the trek route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarakhand, officials said.

The mutilated bodies of the duo were pulled out of the debris, while one pilgrim from Maharashtra was rescued in an injured condition earlier and hospitalised.

Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the emergency operation centre in Uttarkashi said. The bodies were taken to the primary health centre in Jankichatti, it said.

A search and rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and police personnel is underway at the site, with high-mast lights installed to aid in locating any remaining trapped pilgrims, officials said.

The landslide had occurred about 20 metres above the trek route, the centre said. According to initial information, around four pilgrims were feared trapped in the debris of the landslide. Meanwhile, the injured pilgrim -- Rasik from Mumbai -- was rushed to a primary health centre in Jankichatti, where he was given stitches and first aid. The pilgrim is conscious, a disaster management official said in Uttarkashi. District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Singh Gusain said 108 ambulances have been rushed to the spot, and a search involving the SDRF, police and forest department teams is going on.