T'gana to protect state interests against Andhra's river-linking proj: Min

Telangana government on Monday said it would take all measures to safeguard the state's interests against the Godavari-Banakacharla river-linking project proposed by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
Briefing reporters late on Monday after a state cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that Telangana government is not ready to forego "even a drop of water" from its share of Godavari river water and that it would take measures in accordance with law to protect the state's interests.
Contending that the river-linking project is against the interests of Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil in Delhi and conveyed the state government's objections.
Srinivas Reddy said the cabinet has decided to submit all details to the judicial commission, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project built during the previous BRS government, as per the panel's request to do so before June 30.
State Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari said the cabinet approved a sports policy that includes providing incentives to sportspersons, grooming them to achieve medals in Olympics and increasing sports quota.
State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the government has decided to prepare a vision for the state's growth by 2047 as the Centre is moving ahead with the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
He added that the cabinet has decided to appoint famous oncologist and Padma Shri award recipient Nori Dattatreyudu to advise the state government on measures to curb the spread of cancer and to strengthen medical facilities for cancer patients.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app