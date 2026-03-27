Opposition calls fuel duty cut 'late', links move to polls; BJP defends

The Opposition on Friday termed the Centre's excise cuts on fuel a "late move" taken with the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Assam, and other states in mind.

The government has slashed excise duty on petrol to ₹3 per litre and exempted diesel fully from duty.

The Opposition also termed the Centre's initiative to hold a meeting with chief ministers on the West Asia conflict a delayed act, and stressed that wider consultations should have taken place earlier in the crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later in the day interact with the chief ministers of all states, barring those that are going to polls, and review their preparedness and plans amid the conflict in the West Asia.

The BJP said the excise cuts are aimed at providing relief to the common citizen. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose criticised the government for "reactive" policymaking and questioned the timing of the decision. "The reduction in excise duty reflects the government's failure. For the past three weeks, the Modi government has been claiming that everything is fine and supplies are adequate. Now, they have reduced excise duty because the situation has become an emergency. This government acts only when there is a major crisis instead of acting proactively," she told reporters inside the Parliament House complex. Congress MP Tariq Anwar said the government should have acted earlier.

"The government has taken this step very late. There is always a delay in decisions by the prime minister. Cooperation and dialogue with opposition leaders and chief ministers should have happened earlier," he said. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that the timing of the excise duty cut was linked to elections. "If relief was truly the intention, then when the Iran-Israel conflict began, LPG prices should not have been increased by more than ₹60. "Now, with elections approaching and inflation rising, the government has reduced excise duty. However, there is concern that after the elections are over, the excise duty might be increased again," she said.

RJD MP Abhay Kushwaha supported the decision and stressed the need for transparency and communication. "Given the current global situation, there is likely to be a shortage of petroleum and fertilisers. In this context, the government's decision appears appropriate. "However, the central government should clearly communicate with all states about the situation. The government must maintain transparency and present the truth before the people - what the situation is and how it will be handled," he said. BJP leaders defended the government's approach and said it has consistently followed a consultative process during crises. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the decision as timely and necessary.

"On behalf of the nation, I express gratitude to the prime minister for taking the right decision at the right time during a challenging period. Keeping the economy stable and citizens' interests in mind especially the common man and the poor - the government has reduced excise duty. This is a timely and appropriate decision considering inflation and the burden on mass transportation," he told reporters. "The prime minister has consistently worked by taking the country into confidence. He first addressed both houses of Parliament, and now he will engage with chief ministers. The government will continue to keep citizens informed on economic and foreign policy matters," Pradhan said.