Explained: Why feeding pigeons has become a political flashpoint in Mumbai

Mumbai's Kabutarkhana controversy revolves around issues of public health, religious protest, and political fallout ahead of civic polls

Pigeons
A Bombay High Court order banning pigeon feeding in Mumbai has triggered protests, reigniting religious and political tensions ahead of civic elections. | Photo: Pexels
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
A seemingly routine action of covering up a public pigeon feeding area has turned into a full-blown controversy in Mumbai. It has brought to light a complex issue involving religious traditions, public health concerns, and politicians ahead of the city’s municipal elections. 
According to a report by The Economic Times on Thursday, members of the Jain and Gujarati communities allegedly tore down tarpaulin sheets placed over the iconic Dadar Kabutarkhana (pigeon feeding area) by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This defied a Bombay High Court ban on pigeon feeding in public spaces.
 
Visuals of the incident have since gone viral, sparking political backlash and reigniting the “native versus outsider” debate in Mumbai, cultural tension centred around who belongs to the city. These forms of debate centre around identity-linked issues like language, employment, and culture, often arising during elections.
 

Pigeon feeding ban

On July 30, 2025, the Bombay High Court ruled that feeding pigeons in public areas such as ‘kabutarkhanas’ (pigeon feeding spots) posed a serious health hazard and amounted to public nuisance. The court directed the BMC to file FIRs against anyone continuing to feed pigeons in defiance of the order.
 
The court cited:
  1. Rising complaints of respiratory illnesses from pigeon droppings.
  2. Environmental and sanitation concerns due to large gatherings of birds in densely populated areas.
The order followed complaints from residents, health officials, and environmentalists who argued that unchecked pigeon feeding was harming public health and the urban ecosystem.
 

What is a kabutarkhana? Why is it significant in Mumbai?

Kabutarkhanas are traditional public pigeon feeding spots. The most famous among them is the Dadar Kabutarkhana, a Grade II heritage structure located at a key intersection near a Jain temple.
 
For many members of the Jain community, feeding pigeons is a religious and moral act — a form of non-violence and compassion towards living beings. It is seen not just as charity, but as a sacred duty.
 

How did this turn into a protest?

Following the High Court’s order, the BMC began taking enforcement actions:
  • 142 people were fined between July 13 and August 3, including 51 at Dadar Kabutarkhana.
  • On August 3, the BMC covered the Kabutarkhana with tarpaulin sheets to prevent access.
 
Despite this, on August 6 and 7, groups of Jain protestors forcibly tore down the covers and began feeding pigeons, claiming the birds were starving. Police attempted to intervene, leading to scuffles. 
Visuals of the protest quickly went viral.
 

What the state government says

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis initially supported enforcement but changed course as tensions rose.
 
On August 5, he said “abrupt closure” of kabutarkhanas was not advisable. Then he called for “controlled feeding” under civic supervision to protect both public health and animal welfare.
 
Fadnavis also asked the BMC to set up a formal policy regulating pigeon feeding, explore dedicated aviaries, and conduct scientific studies on health impacts and cleaning methods.
 

Political reactions

Shiv Sena (part of ruling coalition)
Party MLC Manisha Kayande condemned the protest and said pigeon feeding must be addressed scientifically, not emotionally. Kayande said, "When the kite festival kills birds, where are the animal lovers then?"
 
Bharatiya Janata Party
Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha called the protest “unfortunate”, but emphasised the CM’s balanced approach. He suggested police may act against those who broke the law.
 
Congress
Leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the ruling Sena-BJP-NCP government of flip-flopping and trying to “appease” minority voters ahead of elections.
 
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
Firmly supports the ban and has called for similar measures in Thane.
 

Why is feeding pigeons harmful?

Medical experts and civic leaders point to several risks:
  • Respiratory illnesses are caused by inhaling dust and droppings. For example, pigeon droppings can lead to hypersensitivity pneumonitis
  • Spread of fungal infections and zoonotic diseases
  • Overpopulation of pigeons, reliant on human feeding which disrupts urban ecology
 
Shiv Sena’s Manisha Kayande said, “Pigeons become dependent. Feeding them in public spaces has long-term ecological and health impacts.”
 

What happens next?

A report will be submitted to the Bombay High Court. The BMC may file FIRs against those who defied the ban.
 

The bottom line

What began as a court-ordered public health measure has escalated into a debate over faith, governance, and electoral strategy. The fate of Mumbai’s kabutarkhanas now lies at the intersection of religion, law, and public opinion.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

