Maha govt orders BMC to shut down 'kabootar khanas' over health risks

Maha govt orders BMC to shut down 'kabootar khanas' over health risks

In a written response to a question, Shinde said unauthorised 'kabootar khanas' in Santacruz East and Daulat Nagar and Santacruz West have been shut down

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

The Maharashtra government on Thursday ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to immediately shut down 'kabootar khanas' (feeding points for pigeons) in Mumbai, citing health hazards arising out of their waste.

Raising the issue in the Maharashtra legislative council, Shiv Sena leader and nominated MLC Manisha Kayande said these 'kabootar khanas' pose danger to the people living around them as their waste and feathers lead to respiratory diseases. BJP leader Chitra Wagh, another nominated member of the Council, said she lost her aunt due to respiratory diseases arising from pigeon waste. In an oral response, Samant, replying on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the Urban Development Minister, said there are 51 'kabootar khanas' in the city. "The civic body will be asked to start (an awareness) drive against 'kabootar khanas' within a month. Directions will be issued to the BMC to immediately start the process of shutting 'kabootar khanas'," he said. Samant said there is a need to create awareness about the hazards of feeding piegons.

 

He said the BMC has found that some pigeons scavenge off even pizza and burger at Girgaum Chowpatty. He said the iconic Dadar 'kabootar khana' was shut for two days but it again started after people kept on feeding pigeons. In a written response to a question, Shinde said unauthorised 'kabootar khanas' in Santacruz East and Daulat Nagar and Santacruz West have been shut down. Traffic island has been created at the place where kabootar khana existed and Miyawaki gardens have been created at Daulat Nagar and Santacruz West by the BMC.

Topics : BMC Maharashtra government Maharashtra

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

