Home / India News / 'False' cases filed against Manish Sisodia, says AAP as it stages protest

'False' cases filed against Manish Sisodia, says AAP as it stages protest

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday staged a protest outside the party office here alleging that false cases have been framed against its leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia

New Delhi
'False' cases filed against Manish Sisodia, says AAP as it stages protest

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday staged a protest outside the party office here alleging that false cases have been framed against its leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Scores of AAP leaders and workers gathered at DDU Marg and raised slogans against central agencies.

The security outside the AAP office has been beefed up with a large number of police personnel deployed in the area. Barricades have also been put up and water canons kept on standby.

AAP national convener Gopal Rai, AAP MLAs Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh, among others, participated in the protest.

"Two kinds of struggle are going on - one in the prison and the other on the streets by us. We stand by Manish Sisodia. All cases against him are fake," Rai said.

Posters and hoardings reading "We miss you Manish Ji" with a picture of the former deputy chief minister have been put up by the party workers across Rouse Avenue road, ITO and East Delhi.

"These posters have been put up in support of Manish Sisodia. It is to convey that people of Delhi are missing him. We recently had a signature campaign and got 10 lakh letters supporting him and Satyendar Jain. All the cases against both our leaders are a scam. ED could not find anything during the raids, so why is Sisodia in jail?" AAP leader Adil Ahmad Khan asked.

Topics :Manish SisodiaDelhiAAP

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Also Read

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

How Manish Sisodia's arrest poses a challenge to AAP's Delhi govt, Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings

AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to be elevated to Delhi cabinet

Guv withholding appointment of 244 school principals: Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise 'scam': HC seeks ED stand on bail plea by Vijay Nair

PM refers to Raj Cong crisis, thanks CM Gehlot for attending train launch

SC to hear plea challenging validity of Maternity Benefit Act on Apr 28

Kuntal Ghosh files complaint alleging pressure from central agencies

NEP implemented considering requirements of developed India: PM Modi

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story