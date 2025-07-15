Home / India News / Who was Fauja Singh, the 'Turbaned Tornado' who ran a full marathon at 100?

Who was Fauja Singh, the 'Turbaned Tornado' who ran a full marathon at 100?

Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathon runner, died at age 114 after being hit by a vehicle in Jalandhar. He was the first centenarian to complete a full marathon

Fauja Singh
Singh retired from competitive running in 2013 but continued to be an icon of perseverance, often seen advocating fitness and mental strength for the elderly | Photo: Facebook
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh, who became the world’s oldest person to complete a full marathon at the age of 100, passed away on Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Jalandhar, Punjab. He was 114.
 
Singh was out for a walk in Beas village when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, suffering severe head injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries, news agency PTI reported. His death was confirmed by author Khushwant Singh, who wrote 'The Turbaned Tornado', a biography of the celebrated athlete. 
 

A life of endurance and inspiration

 
Born on April 1, 1911, into a farming family, Fauja Singh was the youngest of four siblings. According to his biography, he was unable to walk until the age of five, but later built resilience working on farms and credited his strength to family support and faith.
 
Fauja Singh moved to London in 1993 after the death of his wife Gian Kaur, to live with one of his sons. It was during this time that he took up long walks and running in public parks—habits that would spark an extraordinary late-in-life athletic career.
 

Record-breaking marathon journey

 
In 2000, at the age of 89, Singh ran his first marathon—the London Marathon—after meeting coach Harmandar Singh. Between 2000 and 2011, he completed nine full marathons, including six London Marathons, two Toronto Marathons, and the New York Marathon.
 
He became the first person aged 100 to finish a full marathon, completing the Toronto Waterfront Marathon in 2011 in 8 hours and 11 minutes.
 
Singh also participated in 10-km races globally, including in Hong Kong and Lahore. His participation in the Lahore event drew praise from then-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf.
 

Honours and legacy

 
Fauja Singh was honoured with the Ellis Island Medal of Honour by the National Ethnic Coalition in the US in 2013. In 2015, he received a British Empire Medal for his contributions to sports and charity.
 
He was also chosen as a torchbearer for the 2012 London Olympics, a testament to his global recognition and inspirational journey.
 
Singh retired from competitive running in 2013 but continued to be an icon of perseverance, often seen advocating fitness and mental strength for the elderly.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt asks states to align job schemes with ₹99,446-cr ELI programme

K'taka HC orders state to share stampede report with KSCA, RCB, and DNA

NMC directs medical colleges to publish fees, stipend details online

First section of 21 km bullet train undersea tunnel opens in Maharashtra

Odisha student dies after self-immolation; CM Majhi vows strict punishment

Topics :athletesPunjabBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story