First section of 21 km bullet train undersea tunnel opens in Maharashtra

The bullet train project has achieved a major milestone of opening the first section of the 21 km undersea tunnel between BKC and Thane, according to an official release from the Ministry of Railways.
The bullet train project recently achieved a major milestone by completing 310 km of viaduct construction. Track laying, construction of overhead electrical wires, stations, and bridges are going on at a rapid pace. The construction work in Maharashtra has also picked up pace. In parallel, the progress on the procurement of systems for operations and control is also going well, the release highlighted.
In the spirit of strategic partnership between Japan and India, the Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project. It is noteworthy that E10 will be introduced simultaneously in India and Japan, as per the release.
The entire 508 km corridor is being developed with Japanese Shinkansen technology. It will set new benchmarks for speed, safety, and reliability. This reflects the deep strategic and technological cooperation between India and Japan.
Civil works are progressing at a rapid pace across the alignment. A 310 km viaduct is constructed. 15 river bridges are completed, and four are in the advanced stages of construction. Out of 12 stations, five are completed and 3 more are now reaching completion stage. The station at BKC is an engineering marvel. The station will be located 32.5 m below ground, and the foundation is designed to support the construction of a 95 m high building above ground.
The success of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is laying the foundation for future bullet train corridors in India. Future corridors are also under active consideration.
This remarkable pace of development showcases India's capability to execute world-class infrastructure using cutting-edge global technology, with Japan playing a pivotal role as a trusted partner in this transformative journey, the release informed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
