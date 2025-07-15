NMC directs medical colleges to publish fees, stipend details online

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges to publish the complete course-wise fee structure and details of stipends paid to interns, junior residents, and senior residents on their official websites.

In a public notice, the NMC said non-compliance will result in the issuance of a show-cause notice, imposition of financial penalties, withdrawal of course recognition and suspension of admissions.

The public notice mentioned that the Supreme Court, in its April 29, 2025 judgment titled State of Uttar Pradesh and Ors. vs. Miss Bhavna Tiwari and Ors., has, among other issues, addressed the matter of non-disclosure of fees by the college authorities.

The court has mandated that all private and deemed universities must disclose detailed information regarding tuition fees, hostel charges, caution deposits, and all miscellaneous charges at the pre-counselling stage. The Supreme Court, in Writ Petition No. 730 of 2022 (Abhishek Yadav and Ors. vs. Army College of Medical Sciences and Ors.), has also issued interim directions in relation to grievances concerning nonpayment of stipends and illegal imposition of internship fees, the notice read. ALSO READ: NMC relaxes medical faculty rules, aims to widen pool of medical professors In pursuance of ensuring transparency and protecting students from hidden or arbitrary fee demands, as well as addressing concerns regarding non-payment of stipends, the NMC has taken various measures in line with existing regulations and judicial mandates, it said.

"Regulation 4.3 of the PGMER, 2023 mandates that medical colleges must disclose the fee for each course while entering data in the seat matrix, failing which the seat shall not be counted. Therefore, collection of any undisclosed or unapproved fees shall be treated as unauthorised," it stated. The provisions also require payment of stipends to interns as determined by the appropriate authority applicable to the institution or university concerned. "In compliance with the above-mentioned regulations and court directions, all medical colleges/institutions under the purview of the NMC are hereby directed to publish the complete course-wise fee structure and the stipend paid to interns/JR/SR etc. on their official websites," the notice stated.