Fewer women feel safe in India than before: Georgetown Institute Index

The sense of safety among women aged 15 years and above in India has seen a decline, according to the Georgetown Institute 2023 Women, Peace and Security Index.

In 2017, 65.5 per cent of Indian women reported feeling safe, but this figure dropped to 58 per cent in 2023.

The index gauges the safety perception of women walking alone at night in the city or in the area where they live.