Final meeting of G20 Framework Working Group concludes in Chhattisgarh

This year, the group successfully delivered two G20 reports, which were referenced in the 'New Delhi Leaders Declaration

Press Trust of India Raipur
India's G20 theme

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 7:37 AM IST
In-depth deliberations on the global economic outlook and key risks were held at the fourth and final meeting of the G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) under the Indian Presidency of the influential forum as the two-day gathering concluded on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.

In the spirit of the Indian G20 Presidency's theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future, the group agreed to work together to enhance international cooperation to effectively address macroeconomic challenges and build a more resilient and prosperous global economy for the benefit of all, a release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said. The meeting was co-chaired by Chandni Raina, Adviser to the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and Sam Beckett, Chief Economic Adviser, HM Treasury, UK. Around 65 delegates from G20 members and invitee countries, international and regional organisations attended the meeting which marked the culmination of the work done by the FWG during India's Presidency of the grouping, said the release. It provided an opportunity to reflect on the substantial progress achieved by the FWG in 2023 and to explore options for carrying this forward. This year, the group successfully delivered two G20 reports, which were referenced in the 'New Delhi Leaders Declaration: G20 Report on Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity' and 'G20 Report on Macroeconomic Risks Stemming from Climate Change and Transition Pathways', the release said. Members recognised the need to continue conversation around assessing the macroeconomic consequences linked to these global challenges while exploring policy options to address them effectively, it said.

The meeting also saw in-depth deliberations on the global economic outlook and key risks based on presentations by international organisations. Discussions were also held on the initial findings of the draft G20/International Monetary Fund (IMF) Strong Sustainable, Balanced and Inclusive Growth Report based on an update provided by the IMF, said the release. On the sidelines of the two-day meeting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hosted a number of 'Jan Bhagidari' events to make G20 discussions more inclusive and human-centric. This consisted of events aimed at the general public, students and self-help organisations, including a series of financial literacy programmes, a G20 awareness event, a painting contest, a slogan-writing contest and a quiz competition, it said. The delegates later visited Nandanvan Zoological Garden in Nava Raipur, which also has a jungle safari, a zoological park and a rescue and rehabilitation centre, said the release. The zoo also has other attractions, including the Khandwa reservoir which draws a large number of migratory birds and displays the lush and beautiful landscapes of Chhattisgarh.

Topics :G20 summitChhattisgarh

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

