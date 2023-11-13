Why Jaishankar and not PM Modi may attend Maldives president's swearing-in

In all probability, not Prime Minister Narendra Modi but Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the November 17 swearing-in ceremony of Mohamed Muizzu, the new President of Maldives, say informed sources, citing the PM’s domestic preoccupations, including assembly elections. But back in 2019, when the same round of state elections was on, Modi was the only head of state at the swearing-in ceremony of another Maldives President, Ibrahim Solih.

What has changed? How did Maldives go from being ‘India First’ to ‘India Out’? Worse, is geopolitics propelling India into becoming a factor in the domestic politics of Maldives? Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



The ‘India First’ policy was spelt out by Solih. Coming as it did after his predecessor, President Abdullah Yameen’s perceived pro-China tilt, Solih’s exhortation was music to India’s ears. But a backlash followed. “Like any other small country, Maldives is sensitive about its sovereignty and strategic autonomy. There has been a concerted effort by the opposition to iterate the point that Maldives’ sovereignty was undermined by the President Solih administration: i) by strengthening defence and security relations with India and by allowing Indian military personnel to be present in the Maldives; and ii) by accepting Mauritius’s sovereign rights on Chagos Island and accepting International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) decision on maritime boundary delimitation between Maldives and Mauritius,” says Gulbin Sultana, associate fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses and one of India’s foremost experts on Maldivian politics and geopolitics.



Defence experts say the reason for the charge is around Indian 76 defence and quasi-defence personnel – largely in maintenance roles – who are posted in the Maldives. “The Indian Navy has a Dhruv helicopter stationed in the Maldives and the Coast Guard has a Dornier. As Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has built the aircraft, they have personnel located there. It is a contractual obligation. However, they are all maintenance personnel: there is no one who bears arms or has a military posture,” says retired Admiral Shekhar Sinha, former Commander in Chief (CinC) of Western Naval Command, who was part of the negotiations with Maldives. Sinha is currently chairman of the Board of Trustees of the think tank, India Foundation.



Sinha is worried about collateral damage of the India Out call that could have unintended beneficiaries. An Indian company has won a tender floated by the Maldives government to build a deep-draft port for containers: the archipelagic state’s only such facility as it is surrounded by coral reefs that need protection. Sinha says after some difficulty, a site has been located on Uthuru atoll. Construction is yet to begin. If India is ordered out, Pakistan could step into the breach and offer to complete the container terminal. A recent proposal for joint Maldives-Pakistan patrolling of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) has already been mooted.



Munnu Mahawar, India’s High Commissioner to Male, has met Muizzu and said the two nations would discuss all issues. The United States (US) noted that troop withdrawal is a matter between India and the Maldives. The US, India and China are among a few countries with embassies in Male.

Concerns arise because of the events of the recent past: a decade ago, an Indian construction company was alleged to have bribed a former president to win a $511 million contract to run the country’s main airport. The contract was cancelled and although the company won the arbitration, the incident left many Indian corporate houses and the Indian government wary about business dealings with the Maldivian governments without watertight guarantees.



However, while being quick to strike, Muizzu appears reluctant to wound. In a recent interview to Al Jazeera TV channel, he was asked exactly how many Indian troops there were on Maldivian soil. He was unable to recall the exact number.

Both Sinha and Sultana agree that there are other compelling issues in Maldivian politics that demand attention. Voters are concerned about employment, social security and infrastructure development. Besides, as Sinha says, the tyranny of geography is inescapable. India, especially Kerala, is the principal supplier of food and essentials to Maldives.

Sultana says Muizzu has presented an ambitious economic plan. Given the ongoing economic situation of the Maldives, it will be practically impossible for the new administration to achieve those economic goals relying only on one or two countries. While China and Saudi Arabia have deep pockets and can emerge as significant economic partners, their partnership alone cannot resolve all the economic issues of the Maldives.