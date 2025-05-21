LIVE news updates: Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, Bengal today; IMD predicts showers for Delhi
LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department has predicted rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the national capital on Wednesday, May 21. Catch all the latest news updates here
Rain is expected in the national capital on Wednesday (May 21), with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, and gusty winds. Light rain and thunderstorms over the past week have led to a slight decline in the maximum temperature. The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be about 39 degrees Celsius.
Writer, activist and lawyer Banu Mushtaq has made history by winning the International Booker Prize for her short story collection 'Heart Lamp' -- the first Kannada-language book to receive this honour. The International Booker Prize, a counterpart to the Booker Prize, is awarded for a work of fiction translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday congratulated Banu Mushtaq for winning International Booker Prize for her Kannada short story collection and said, she has raised the flag of Kannada's greatness at international level. Mushtaq collected the prize at a ceremony at Tate Modern along with Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the title from Kannada to English. “Heartiest congratulations to the proud Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq for winning the International Booker Prize for Literature. This is a time to celebrate Kannada, Kannadigas and Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah posted on ‘X'.
A federal judge ruled late Tuesday that U.S. officials must retain custody and control of migrants apparently removed to South Sudan, in case he orders their removals were unlawful. US District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Massachusetts ordered an emergency hearing for Wednesday, after attorneys for immigrants said in court documents that up to a dozen people from several countries, including Myanmar and Vietnam, may have been sent to Africa earlier Tuesday.
PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 34th death anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji." Rajiv Gandhi was the last Congress prime minister to have headed a majority government, from 1984 to 1989.
FIR filed against BJP IT cell chief, journalist Arnab Goswami
An FIR has been registered against BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami for allegedly running false information, police said. The case was registered at High Grounds police station on Tuesday, based on the complaint from the Indian Youth Congress's legal cell head Shrikant Swaroop B N against the duo under section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause riot) and 352 (Intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.
