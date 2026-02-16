Delhi Police celebrates 79th Raising Day; Amit Shah attends as chief guest

The Delhi Police on Monday celebrated its 79th Raising Day with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the occasion as the chief guest and reviewing a ceremonial parade.

The Delhi Police's best marching contingent, SWAT team, dog squad, band team, motorcycle riders, PCR units and several other specialised formations showcased a coordinated march past. Addressing the 79th Raising Day Parade function of Delhi Police here, HM Shah said after the complete implementation of the three new criminal laws in the country in the coming years, the rate of conviction in criminal cases will go up to 80 per cent.

Shah also said that the fight against Maoist violence is in its last phase and assured that by March this year, the menace will be put to rest forever.

Shah said the three new justice-based criminal laws are one of the milestones achieved by the country in the last 11 years that would help to enhance the rate of disposal of cases and conviction, after being fully implemented in coming few years. The home minister was referring to the three new criminal laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) - that replaced the IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act on July 1, 2024. The home minister also launched various new initiatives of Delhi Police, including an integrated headquarters for the Special Cell and the first phase of the Safe City project.

He said that under the first phase of the Safe City project, 2,100 out of 10,000 AI-enabled CCTV cameras have been connected to the surveillance network. Also, 15,000 already existing CCTV cameras were integrated with it, he said. Shah lauded the Delhi Police, saying it has been able to successfully deal with challenges faced by the national capital which is the heartbeat of the country's democracy and symbol of its honour and identity. Welcoming the chief guest, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha said the force remains prepared to tackle any situation in the national capital. Addressing the gathering, the police chief said the priorities of the force include building a "drug-free India", eliminating cyberterrorism and dismantling organised crime networks.