Fire at ONGC Mumbai High platform injures 10; operations restored

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday reported a fire incident at its SHP Platform under the Mumbai High Asset, in which 10 personnel sustained minor injuries, even as the blaze was swiftly brought under control and operations were normalised.

In a post on X, the company said the fire broke out at around 5:45 PM at the ONGC's Mumbai High oilfield platform. Emergency response measures were immediately activated, ensuring that the situation was contained without escalation.

"A fire incident was reported at ~17:45 PM at ONGC's SHP Platform, Mumbai High Asset. The situation was promptly brought under control and the fire extinguished," ONGC said.