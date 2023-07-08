Home / India News / First elevated cross taxiway to be inaugurated at IGI Airport on July 13

First elevated cross taxiway to be inaugurated at IGI Airport on July 13

The dual-lane elevated Code F taxiways are capable of handling large aircraft and wide-body jets such as A380, 8777, and B747-8

ANI
Indira Gandhi International Airport

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 9:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 2.1 km long dual lane Elevated Cross Taxiway will be inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on July 13.

Informing about India's first elevated cross taxiway Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT) with roads passing below it, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, "It will connect the Northern and Southern airfields on the eastern side of the airport and will save around seven to 20 minutes of passengers depending upon factors like directions of aircraft landing."

According to officials, the purpose of the Elevated Cross Taxiway is to reduce taxiing distances for aircraft, reduce aircraft emissions and save natural resources such as ATF, and enhance operational efficiency.

Further, the taxiway is expected to optimiwe taxiing routes and aircraft operations, resulting in a reduction of approximately 55,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum. It will help to achieve a "Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport" by 2030, a statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakara Rao, deputy MD of GMR Group, said, "This historic feat is a testimonial to DIAL's commitment to creating environmentally sustainable architecture and becoming a 'Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport' by 2030. With Eastern Cross Taxiway, the Delhi Airport has become India's first Airport to have an elevated taxiway in the country, which will not only enhance passenger experience but also make Delhi Airport future-ready."

The ECT will also help enhance the passenger experience, as they will remain inside a plane for a shorter duration after landing or during take-off. The distance that an aircraft needs to cover, after landing on the third runway and going to T1, will be reduced to 2 kms from the present 9 kms.

The dual-lane elevated Code F taxiways are capable of handling large aircraft and wide-body jets such as A380, 8777, and B747-8. It allows the safe and simultaneous passage of two big aircraft, an official statement said.

The ECT is being constructed as part of expansion works, under which IGI Airport will also get a new fourth runway, a bigger and integrated Terminal 1, a newly expanded T1 apron for aircraft parking, several new taxiways, and landside developments alongside a host of technological enhancements.

He added, "It also enhances the efficiency of the operations. Any infrastructure development is the development of the country. On July 13th fourth runway and taxiway will be inaugurated by the Minister of Civil Aviation.

Also Read

Flight between Amritsar-UK to work as catalyst for development: Scindia

Meghalaya CM meets Scindia, submits proposals to set up heliports, airport

India to have 200-220 more airports, heliports in next 5 years: Scindia

Delhi airport's expansion will bump up passenger capacity to 100 mn: DIAL

Delhi airport witnesses chaos, passengers complain about long waiting hours

Lankan Speaker thanks India for help amid crisis, says 'you saved us'

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates U'khand's 1st Himalayan Cultural Center

Police conduct searches after tip of bombs stockpiled in WB's 24 Parganas

Consulate attack: Indian-American bodies condemn incident, seek probe

World Bank President Ajay Banga to travel to India next week to attend G20

Topics :IndiaCivil AviationIGI AirportIndira Gandhi International AirportJyotiraditya Scindia

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story