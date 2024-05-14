Home / India News / Five states ready for GST registration based on Aadhaar technology

Five states ready for GST registration based on Aadhaar technology

Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities have so far been using OTP-based Aadhaar authentication to establish the identity of the applicants, seeking registration

GST
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 12:46 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Five states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, have shown interest in rolling out Aadhaar-based authentication for GST registration, an official said on Monday.

The biometric-based authentication was discussed at the third National Co-ordination Meeting of senior Central and State GST officers earlier this month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Currently, two states, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Puducherry have launched the Aadhaar authentication of taxpayers on a pilot basis.

"Around five states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, have shown interest in implementing Aadhaar-based authentication for GST registration," an official told PTI.

The official further said that these states wanted to assess the cost involved, the infrastructure and manpower requirement for implementing the requirement of biometric authentication for registration.

The data has been provided to them and based on the assessment, these states will have to put the proposal up before the state Cabinets for approval.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities have so far been using OTP-based Aadhaar authentication to establish the identity of the applicants, seeking registration.

However, with instances coming to light wherein other people's identity was misused to create bogus firms for claiming input tax credit (ITC), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had decided to move towards biometric authentication under which in certain suspicious cases, the person seeking registration will be asked to go to an Aadhaar centre to have his biometrics verified.

As per the analysis of April GST revenues, Karnataka is the second biggest contributor, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra garnered the largest chunk of revenue during the month.

The GST collections, which include central and state mop-up, breached the Rs 2 trillion milestone in a month in April since the rollout of the unified tax system.

Goods and Services Tax collections grew 12.4 per cent to a record high of Rs 2.10 trillion in April. The revenue growth was aided by strong economic momentum and increased domestic transactions and imports.

Also Read

Masked Aadhaar explained: How to hide your Aadhaar number for more security

WBJEE JELET 2024: Registration window to open today at wbjeeb.nic.in

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024; Registration to close on Jan 12, check details

IGNOU January 2024: Re-registration extended to Feb 15; details here

HC questions order issued by GST authorities to cancel firm's registration

Senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies

NBW issued against Amanatullah, son; MLA's aide nabbed in petrol pump case

Rains, gusty winds lash several parts of Mumbai; businesses, life disrupted

Excise case: Court to consider ED chargesheet against Kavitha on May 14

Court reserves order on bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AadhaarAadhaar authenticationGST registration

First Published: May 14 2024 | 12:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story