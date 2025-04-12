Home / India News / Five students suspended at Delhi's Ambedkar University amid protest

Five students suspended at Delhi's Ambedkar University amid protest

The suspensions come amid ongoing protest by SFI activists, who have been staging indefinite sit-in and relay hunger strike demanding revocation of earlier disciplinary action against three students

Students Protest, Student Protest, Tripura Protest
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 10:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) administration has suspended five students, including elected representatives of the student union, triggering sharp criticism and allegations of repression by the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

There was no immediate response available from the AUD administration.

The suspensions come amid an ongoing protest by SFI activists, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in and relay hunger strike demanding the revocation of earlier disciplinary action against three students - Anan, Harsh, and Nadia.

The five students suspended on Friday -- Sharanya Verma (treasurer, AUD Students' Union), Shubhojeet Dey (PhD scholar), Shefali (secretary, SFI AUD unit), Keerthana, and Ajay --? are associated with the SFI or its affiliated student bodies.

In an official statement, the SFI alleged that the students were "punished" for attempting to meet Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather on Friday to seek dialogue and accountability over the ongoing crisis.

The university has accused the students of obstructing official duties, attempting to assault the vice chancellor, and endangering campus personnel, however, the student body has denied the charges.

Also Read

WB education min's 'empty promises' mean nothing, say protesting teachers

Indian Youth Congress stages protest against LPG, fuel price hike

Violent protests against Waqf Act in Bengal leave 10 policemen injured

Belgrade braces for pro-president rally amid rising tensions in Serbia

Le Pen supporters rally in Paris, making it a populist show of force

"The administration's actions reflect an alarming erosion of democratic space on the campus," the statement said, adding that female students were allegedly "manhandled, groped, and assaulted" by university guards and police personnel.

The incident occurred hours after a student participating in the hunger strike reportedly collapsed due to heat. According to the SFI, university officials did not respond even as medical personnel attended to the unconscious student.

Calling the suspensions "arbitrary and punitive", the SFI said, "The administration is targeting student leaders to silence dissent. Instead of addressing the issues raised, it is using intimidation and disciplinary action."  The ongoing protest began after the suspension of three students -- Anan, Harsh, and Nadia -- who were barred from the campus on March 5 following a demonstration related to an alleged ragging-linked suicide attempt by a first-year student.

The SFI has vowed to continue the protest until all eight suspensions are revoked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE News: 'Stampede-like situation' at Delhi airport's Terminal 3 after 50 flights delayed

3 killed in Waqf-related violence in Bengal's Murshidabad district

Sad to learn about passing of eminent Kathak dancer Kumudini Lakhia: Murmu

IT ministry in talks with Power min to address data centre energy needs

MoUs worth Rs 17,432 cr signed in Chandrapur summit, seven with steel firms

Topics :ProtestStudentsAmbedkar University

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story