Flying of drones, UAVs banned in Leh district amid India-Pak tensions

"This order is issued ex-parte in the interest of public safety and security and shall remain in force until further notice," Leh DM said

Press Trust of India Leh
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Authorities in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday prohibited flying of drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Leh district, citing credible inputs and security concerns about their potential misuse by anti-national elements.

District Magistrate of Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, ordered the prohibition on flying of drones and UAVs by locals, tourists, or private persons and said any violation of the order shall attract strict legal action under relevant laws.

"This order is issued ex-parte in the interest of public safety and security and shall remain in force until further notice," he said.

The order was issued a day after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In view of the likelihood of threats to public safety, security installations, and the general public, the order said the Superintendent of Police, Leh has requested for issuing orders prohibiting flying of drones and UAVs by the general public and tourists.

Using his powers conferred under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the deputy commissioner said the flying, operation, or use of any kind of drone or UAV by locals, tourists, or any private persons is strictly prohibited within the entire jurisdiction of Leh district.

"Any person who observes any drone or UAV flying in violation of this order shall immediately report the same to the Police Control Room (PCR) or the nearest police or civil authorities," the order said.

Meanwhile, the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association has announced a complimentary stay for stranded tourists due to the ongoing disruption of flights from Leh airport.

The association has taken a unified step to support stranded tourists and decided that the guests whose outbound flights have been cancelled due to the prevailing situation will be provided complimentary stays at the same hotels where they have been staying in Ladakh, its president, Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, said.

She said the decision was taken at a meeting of the association on Wednesday and comes at a time when the hospitality industry needs to extend care and support to guests during unforeseen challenges.

"The initiative reflects the core values of Ladakh's tourism sector and aims to uphold its reputation as a responsible and welcoming destination," she said.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

