From Sindoor to Vijay: How India named military operations against Pakistan

On Wednesday, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan to limit its capacity to sponsor cross-border terrorism. In this operation, the Indian armed forces successfully destroyed nine terror centres operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This was India's precise response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 individuals. Reports suggest that the title of the operation was chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Precision strikes a matter of pride, says Rajnath Singh The word ‘Sindoor’ has an interesting background. It derives from the Sanskrit word Sindura, referring to the red, orange-red or maroon cosmetic powder traditionally worn by married women along the parting of their hairline. The word was reportedly chosen to symbolise the loss of a naval officer’s wife, who was among the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

This is not the first time India has selected a unique title for its operations against Pakistan. The country has a long tradition of naming military missions after concepts from mythology or nature, often conveying strength, symbolism or sentiment.

Below is a brief history of India’s major operations and the meaning behind their names:

Operation Riddle (1965 Indo-Pak War)

Operation Riddle was India’s response to Pakistan’s ‘Operation Gibraltar’ and ‘Grand Slam’ during the 1965 war. The name ‘Riddle’ likely reflected the complex and multifaceted military strategy adopted by India. On 6 September 1965, Indian forces crossed the Line of Control and attacked Lahore and Kasur, significantly weakening Pakistan’s military capability.

Operation Ablaze (1965 Indo-Pak War)

Launched in April 1965, Operation Ablaze was a precautionary mobilisation of Indian troops amid rising tensions in the Rann of Kutch. Although no immediate fighting occurred, it prepared India for the full-scale war that erupted later that year. The move eventually led to the Tashkent Agreement, mediated by the Soviet Union.

Operation Cactus Lily (1971 Indo-Pak War)

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: India says air defence system at Lahore neutralised Also known as the Meghna Heli Bridge operation, this mission took place in December 1971 during the Bangladesh Liberation War. The name combines the resilience of a cactus and the grace of a lily—signifying strength in adversity. Indian forces used helicopters to cross the Meghna River, bypassing heavily fortified Pakistani positions and accelerating their advance towards Dhaka.

Operations Trident and Python (1971 Indo-Pak War)

Operation Trident (4–5 December 1971) and its follow-up, Operation Python, were successful naval attacks on Karachi, Pakistan’s main port city. Trident marked the first use of anti-ship missiles in the region. These strikes caused heavy damage to Pakistani naval assets and were instrumental in India's victory.

Operation Meghdoot (Siachen Conflict, 1984)

Launched in 1984 to pre-empt Pakistani movements in the Siachen Glacier, Operation Meghdoot means "cloud messenger"—a reference to Kalidasa’s classical Sanskrit poem. The name captured the high-altitude, remote nature of the conflict. Indian forces, supported by the Air Force, took control of key peaks before Pakistani troops could arrive.

Operation Vijay (1999 Kargil War)

Operation Sindoor, mock drills underway, Pak stockmarkets crash, India-UK FTA & more top ‘Vijay’, meaning "victory" in Sanskrit, was the codename for India’s effort to evict Pakistani intruders from the Kargil sector. Launched in May 1999, Operation Vijay concluded with India regaining control of all the occupied posts and emerging victorious in the Kargil War.

Operation Safed Sagar (1999 Kargil War)

This was the Indian Air Force’s component in the Kargil War. Translating to “White Ocean”, the name referenced the snow-covered terrain of the conflict zone. It marked the first use of air power in the region since the 1971 war and played a key role in reclaiming high-altitude positions.

Surgical Strikes (2016, post-Uri attack)

In response to the terrorist attack on an Indian Army base in Uri, Indian special forces crossed the Line of Control and destroyed multiple terrorist launchpads in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The operation did not carry a formal name but marked a shift to a more assertive Indian posture on cross-border terrorism.

Operation Bandar (2019 Balakot Air Strikes)

Following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 paramilitary personnel, the Indian Air Force targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Balakot, Pakistan. ‘Bandar’, meaning “monkey” in Hindi, is widely interpreted as a reference to Lord Hanuman, symbolising power and strategic daring. It was the first air raid across the LoC since 1971 and triggered brief aerial clashes.