Home / India News / FM Sitharaman briefs GST GoMs on need for sweeping tax reforms

FM Sitharaman briefs GST GoMs on need for sweeping tax reforms

GoMs on rate rationalisation, insurance taxation and compensation cess will over two days deliberate on the Centre's 'next-gen' GST reforms under which tax will be levied at 5 and 18 per cent rates

Sitharaman
The finance minister's address to the GoMs was for about 20 minutes during which she elaborated on the Centre's proposal, a source said. She explained the necessity for GST reforms to the states, the source added.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented to GoMs from states her government's plans for sweeping reforms in the GST regime that involves slashing tax rates and easing compliance burden for businesses.

The GoMs on rate rationalisation, insurance taxation and compensation cess will over two days deliberate on the Centre's 'next-gen' GST reforms under which tax will be levied at 5 and 18 per cent rates. A special 40 per cent rate has been proposed on 5-7 items, including sin goods.

GST is currently levied at 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. While food and essential items are either at nil or 5 per cent rate, luxury and demerit goods are in 28 per cent slab, with a cess on top of it.

The finance minister's address to the GoMs was for about 20 minutes during which she elaborated on the Centre's proposal, a source said. She explained the necessity for GST reforms to the states, the source added.

The group of ministers (GoM) on compensation cess was set up to decide on the future of compensation cess post the loan repayment period. Besides, the GoM on insurance was deliberating on reducing tax rates on health and life insurance premium.

The rate rationalisation GoM was mandated to suggest changes in slabs and rates and also remove duty inversion faced by certain sectors. The GoM on GST rate rationalisation is scheduled to meet again on August 21.

As per an SBI Research report, the proposal, if implemented, could result in revenue loss of about Rs 85,000 crore a year. For the current fiscal, the loss to revenue is estimated at Rs 45,000 crore assuming the new tax rates are implemented from October 1.

The Centre's proposal once approved by the GoMs will be placed before the GST Council, comprising ministers from Centre and all states, in its meeting next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced rollout of the GST reforms by Diwali.

The SBI Research report estimated that the effective weighted average GST rate came down from 14.4 per cent at the time of inception to 11.6 per cent in September 2019. Given the current rationalisation of rates, the effective weighted average GST rate may be 9.5 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amit Shah tables Bill to remove arrested ministers amid opposition protests

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meeting, accused detained

States will be at whims of governor if nod to Bills withheld: Supreme Court

Lok Sabha passes bill to promote e-sports, social games, completely ban RMG

IAS officer, builders misused power in high-value fraud case, says ED

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerGST Billreformsgroup of ministers

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story